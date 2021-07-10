Aramco Team Series - London: Marianne Skarpnord wins individual event

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Marianne Skarpnord, Sarina Schmidt, Olivia Cowan and Diksha Dagar
Individual event winner Marianne Skarpnord (far left) with team victors Sarina Schmidt, Olivia Cowan and Diksha Dagar
Aramco Team Series - London, final leaderboard
-13 M Skarpnord (Nor) A Thitikul (Tha); -12 C Hull (Eng); -11 G Hall (Eng); -9 A Nordqvist (Swe); -8 A Hewson (Eng), S Kyriacou (Aus); -7 C Williams (Wal), K MacDonald (Sco), L Hall (Wal)
Selected others: -1 H Davis (Eng), Level E Young (Eng); +1 G Blackman (Eng), F Johnson (Eng)

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord beat Thitikul Atthaya in a play-off to win the individual Aramco Team Series event near St Albans.

Skarpnord, 35, recovered from three bogies during the first nine holes to make six birdies on the back nine to finish 13 under with Atthaya.

Victory was sealed with a birdie on the fourth hole.

Skarpnord then finished runner-up in the teams event, with Olivia Cowan's group winning by three shots.

The unique format of the $1m event saw 36 captains lead teams of four players, which included one amateur.

Scores from the individual Ladies' European Tour event at the Centurion Club counted towards the team event, with Cowan's group ending on 41 under.

A tearful Cowan said she was "lost for words" and sharing her first Ladies European Tour title with her team "means the world".

England's Georgia Hall, the overnight leader in the individual event who was five strokes up on Skarpnord after two rounds, finished fourth on 11 under.

Compatriot Charley Hull finished third on 12 under as she matched Skarpnord with a final-round 68.

