Robert MacIntyre finished tied 18th at the Scottish Open last weekend

Robert MacIntyre says the prospect of having 32,000 fans at The Open each day is "a wee bit scary" but aims to tap into the enhanced atmosphere.

The 24-year-old from Oban is the only Scot in the field at Royal St George's.

And he has recent experience of large crowds, having played at the US PGA Championship and US Open.

"In the States, I think they had 10,000 folk at the PGA Tour events and the majors but 32,000 folk is going to be a bit wow," he said.

"This is going to be a wee bit scary. Obviously with everything going on we are being told to stay away from people and what not. But, then again, if you hit a good shot there's going to be a louder roar.

"I'm going to try and thrive off it. I did at Portrush [in 2019] where I felt really comfortable. Seeing the joy that hitting a good shot brings to other people rooting for you, that's why I play golf."

MacIntyre, who turned professional four years ago, enjoyed a memorable Open debut in Northern Ireland, finishing in sixth place to ensure his return after last year's championship was cancelled.

Now ranked 53rd in the world, he insists his game is improving all the time.

"Even in the last three days I feel like I'm learning a lot," he said. "Practicing with Lee Westwood you have got to learn and learn fast. He golfs his ball better than anyone else on the planet.

"It's been brilliant, the last three years or so has been an absolute rollercoaster. Don't get me wrong, physically, mentally, the pandemic came in the middle of an injury to my wrist.

"Some days it goes for you and you get something out of it and some days you don't hole anything or you hit it further away from the hole than you are aiming but it takes out the big error."

MacIntyre described his 11 under par tie for 18th at the Scottish Open as "disappointing" but insists his game is in "really good shape" going into the final major of the year.

"The Open Championship is the main one," he said. "For me, its the ultimate and hopefully I can give it a run.

"I'm going to be there competing for the title. I'm always trying to win, whether it's a pro-am at Glencruiten or an Open Championship."