Louis Oosthuizen won his only major at St Andrews in 2010

Former champion Louis Oosthuizen set the early pace on day one of The Open at Royal St George's as he posted the clubhouse lead at six under par.

The 2010 winner salvaged par on the 18th to card a bogey-free 64 as the Kent venue welcomed the return of fans, with up 32,000 set to attend each day.

That put the South African one clear of another former champion in American Jordan Spieth, the 2017 winner.

Brian Harman also reached five under in warm but windy conditions on the coast.

Six major winners have been crowned since the last staging of The Open two years ago after with the 2020 championship cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

Shane Lowry won the 148th edition at Portrush in 2019 and the Irishman opened his title defence on Thursday with a one-over par 71.

Englishmen Andy Sullivan, Danny Willett and Justin Rose are part of a group sitting three off the lead, with American world number one Dustin Johnson one further back at two under.