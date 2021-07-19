Last updated on .From the section Golf

Oliver Farr first played on the European Tour in 2015

Welsh golfer Oliver Farr says Gareth Bale's involvement in the Cazoo Open will be a "great boost" for the sport in Wales.

Farr, 33, will compete in his homeland this week as the European Tour heads for Celtic Manor.

Real Madrid and Wales forward Bale, who is known for his love of golf, is a supporting partner of the tournament, which runs from 22-25 July.

"It's great that he is trying to help golf in Wales," said Farr.

"He is a massive star and for him to be involved in golf and the Wales (Cazoo) Open is great.

"Hopefully it brings a lot of coverage to the tournament. I think it will be a great boost for golf in Wales."

Bale, 32, said when his involvement in the Cazoo Open was announced that he wanted to help the sport's development in his homeland.

The Wales Open was held at Celtic Manor annually between 2000 and 2014.

European Tour golf returned to the Newport venue in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with two events held there as part of the newly created UK Swing.

A flag held up after Wales qualified for Euro 2020 which reflected Gareth Bale's love of golf prompted criticism in Spain

Farr will be one of a number of Welsh competitors involved this week.

The world number 423 comes into the event in decent form having finished tied-23rd at the Irish Open and tied-59th at the Scottish Open this month.

"In the last couple of weeks I have shown some progress results-wise," Farr said.

"After two days at the Scottish Open I was right up there. I had a poor Saturday and when you are playing against the world's best, any iffy round is going to get found out.

"I actually hit the ball quite nicely but didn't putt very well. There are some things to learn.

"Being in a world-class field and being right up there after two days, it can only help the confidence."

Farr, who his based in Hereford but followed his father Graham by representing Wales on the golf course, is in his third spell as a European Tour player having regained his card in 2019.

He says the prospect of commuting from home to the Cazoo Open is particularly welcome given the impact Covid-19 has had on tour players.

"The tour have done a great job getting so many tournaments on," Farr said.

"But Covid has made it extremely difficult for travel. You feel like you are constantly in isolation.

"I think tour life for me has definitely changed. The only person you really have dinner with is your caddy because you are a close contact anyway.

"Other players, you'll pass each other but you won't sit down and have dinner or coffee just because of the risk of being a close contact and having to isolate.

"It's my job at the end of the day and if I miss a tournament because I have had a coffee with someone, that's my mistake. That's where you have to be careful. It's become a lot more lonely I suppose, that's the way to describe it."

Farr hopes home comforts will help inspire a first European Tour win of his career this week.

He is currently 178th in the Race to Dubai, meaning there is work to do if he is to secure full playing rights for next season.

"Last year they froze the rankings which meant there was no-one losing their cards and no-one gaining cards," Farr said.

"This year is slightly different. The top 110 keep a full European Tour card, although there is what they have called a safety net, so guys who might normally lose their card will have a lower European Tour card, meaning they will play the smaller events.

"But I want to try to push on. I have got 10 or 11 events left this year. My goal is to try to win one of them to give myself an exemption. If not, I will try to play as well as I can and get inside the top 110."