MacIntyre shot an impressive third-round 65 at Royal St George's

Robert MacIntyre says he has "a lot to gain" as a third-round 65 catapulted him up the leaderboard at The Open and boosted his Ryder Cup hopes.

Having just made the cut, MacIntyre's impressive round puts him in position for more qualifying points, which count double at the year's final major.

The Scot sits 11th on the European qualifying list.

"I know fine well what a good performance here will do," MacIntyre said.

"Just keep playing free golf and keep seeing the putts go in and we'll be all right."

After three birdies and a bogey in his first 13 holes, MacIntyre picked up three shots in his last five, with back-to-back birdies to finish, including holing a 60-foot putt from off the side of the 18th green.

It means he goes into the final round on four under par at Royal St George's.

"I know what already is really good, I know where I need to improve and it's just about keeping on moving forward and not looking back and see what has gone wrong," he said.

"I want to keep looking forward and how we can get better. If I can keep improving little bits here and there, we'll do that."