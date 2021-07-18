Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre played the final round with England's Andy Sullivan

Bob MacIntyre believes he is "ready" to win a major championship after finishing equal eighth, and the top Briton, at the Open.

The Scot finished eight strokes behind fellow 24-year-old Collin Morikawa, the American adding the British title to his recent US Open win.

MacIntyre, who tied sixth at the 2019 Open, thinks he is close to making a similar breakthrough at a major.

"I feel like I'm ready, I think I've got the game to do it," he said.

"But I've not really put myself in with a right real chance coming in on a Sunday."

MacIntyre had to birdie the last hole on Friday at Royal St George's to avoid the cut and keep playing over the weekend.

However, a five-under-par third round and three-under finish propelled him up the leaderboard.

"I'm doing everything right to give myself that chance," he said. "It's just about getting off to a good start early in the tournament and just keep the momentum going."

A top-10 finish means he qualifies automatically for next year's Open at St Andrews - and two events in the United States in the next three weeks.

Former shinty player Macintyre has now played in seven majors and made the cut in each one.

His finish in Kent not only brings with it a prize of £200,000 but will reduce his world ranking from its present 53 and boosts his chances of winning a place in the European Ryder Cup team for this year's event against the United States.

Immediately after confirmation of his eighth place, MacIntyre was on his way to Stansted Airport to catch a flight to Minneapolis, where he will play in the 3M Open.

Two weeks later, he will take part in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.