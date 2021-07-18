Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stuart Manley was ranked 139th on the Challenge Tour going into the Euram Bank Open

Welshman Stuart Manley belied his lowly ranking to win his first Challenge Tour title, the Euram Bank Open at the Adamstal club, Ramsau, Austria.

The 42-year-old went round in a third successive 65 in a 262 total to beat Scotland's Ewen Ferguson into second place by one stroke.

Manley climbed 119 places to 20th in the rankings in the process.

South Africa's Oliver Bekker and Matias Honkala of Finland finished joint third, two shots behind Manley.

The Mountain Ash golfer took home a first prize of 30,400 Euros (£26,000).