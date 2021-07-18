The Open 2021: Collin Morikawa wins at Royal St George's

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport at Royal St George's

Nerve-less Collin Morikawa shot a scintillating bogey-free final round to clinch the Claret Jug on his Open Championship debut as returning fans soaked up the victory at a sun-drenched Royal St George's.

The American wrestled hold of the lead with three birdies to finish the front nine and held off the charging Jordan Spieth to win by two strokes on the Kent coast.

The 24-year-old, who won his first major on his US PGA Championship debut last year, becomes the first Open debutant to win since Ben Curtis did so at this course in 2003.

Morikawa's four-under 66 saw win on 15 under, with 2017 champion Spieth also recording a final-day 66 to finish as his fellow American's nearest challenger.

US Open champion Jon Rahm birdied four of his last six holes in a 66 to finish joint third on 11 under with overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, who closed with a 71.

Up to 32,000 spectators flooded through the gates on Sunday and were treated to a blockbuster final round as the only players to make the cut in all four of this year's men's majors finished as the top four in Sandwich.

It was a fitting finale at Royal St George's as the venue belatedly got to hold the 149th edition of golf's oldest major after last year's championship was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by DrunkOnRedWine, today at 19:19

    Not since Tiger have we seen a player so assured. Pure ball striking. Tee to green as good as it gets. To win the US PGA and The Open on debut is unbelievable. I think we are witnessing something special

  • Comment posted by powerwolf, today at 19:17

    Can the bbc stop putting some Dickensian series on over Christmas and get this back on instead. Thanks

  • Comment posted by pete616, today at 19:16

    Wonder if I'll see a Brit/Englishman win The Open in my lifetime

    • Reply posted by The Matelot, today at 19:20

      The Matelot replied:
      you will, Mcintyre

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:15

    Good tournament in good weather. Fans would fair enjoy.

    Watch young BOB from Oban. He is the future of British golf.

    You’ve done your family and Oban real proud. Don’t let it go to your head. Stay focused and you will do great things.

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 19:14

  • Comment posted by stew, today at 19:14

    Well done a worthy winner.I just wish louis o would be aggressive in his final round of golf as he is in the first three

    • Reply posted by Mozza, today at 19:18

      Mozza replied:
      Oosthuizen now has masses of scar tissue from majors he could have/should have won. See his name at the top with 18 holes to go in a major terrifies people in the same way Greg Norman's did back in the day-ie not one bit.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 19:10

    Great winner and seems a very level headed young man, looks unflappable when leading, another top performance from louis as well. Top ten for Lowry, great effort from the reigning champion 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 19:14

      gg replied:
      Forgot to mention the young scot Robert macintyre great top ten finish 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by MattWallace, today at 19:10

    Stupid manufactured grin

    • Reply posted by Sotonian6, today at 19:19

      Sotonian6 replied:
      What a crazy comment you plank. Everybody else is commenting on the golf.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 19:08

    Usual sad trolls emerging now, saying that anyone who didn't win obviously bottled it. Maybe just enjoy the positives and enjoy the round that Morikawa put together?

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 19:06

    BBC - Can you please stop Iain Carter going on about Rory McIlroy !!!! It's getting embarrassing .

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 19:08

      JimmyC replied:
      Maybe you can stop mentioning him too? That would be a start.

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 19:05

    Enjoyed the performance of the fine young Scotsman Robert MacIntyre. Commentators were rather patronising about him but he did so well.

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 19:05

    Never seen such a putting display on the last 9 as from Morikawa. Every time he was in the slightest trouble he rammed home a long putt, firmly into the hole, not just getting there. Got to feel for Rahm but he won the other really big one, but so many putts just shaved the hole for him today.

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 19:02

    It's been a great tournament this year. Course tough enough.

    Shame the BBC didn't have the rights though :(

  • Comment posted by In My Eyes, today at 19:00

    Louis the bridesmaid yet again - is BMT an issue.....?

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 19:00

    Typical Oosthuizen. Bottled it once again.

    • Reply posted by nicklordcavb, today at 19:05

      nicklordcavb replied:
      Like the Brits!

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 18:59

    Perhaps it shows up some supporters, that is sportsmanship. Regardless of where they come from, they were given applause.
    Collin, you showed class throughout, you will be welcomed to the Home of Golf next year.

  • Comment posted by Bridget, today at 18:59

    Great golf great guy well done

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 18:56

    A great 4 days with magnificent golf being played. Well done to Collin… that’s not the last we’ll hear of this fine young man.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 18:56

    This guy will win at least 7 majors

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We said that about Rory Mcilroy once and it has still not happened yet

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 18:56

    Outstanding… A fantastic performance by such a young man who has an unbelievable future in front of him.
    So many great young players around today, golf is safe for some fantastic rivalries over the next decade or two.
    Bring on the Ryder Cup 😁

