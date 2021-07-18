Morikawa wins Claret Jug on Open debut

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Collin Morikawa shot a scintillating bogey-free final round to win the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The American is the first to win the Claret Jug on his Open debut since Ben Curtis did so at this course in 2003.

Morikawa's four-under 66 saw him win on 15 under, two clear of 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, who also recorded a 66.

US Open champion Jon Rahm birdied four of his last six holes in a 66 to finish joint third on 11 under, with overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, who shot a 71.