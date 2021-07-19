Last updated on .From the section Golf

A par on the sixth play-off hole secured victory for Power

Irish golfer Seamus Power has won his first PGA Tour title with a dramatic sudden death play-off victory at the Barbasol Championship.

The Waterford man defeated J.T. Poston of the USA on the sixth play-off hole at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

A five-under-par final round of 67 handed Power the clubhouse lead on 21 under before it was matched by Poston.

A par on the sixth play-off hole was enough for victory for Power.

His American opponent had looked on course for victory during his final round but a double-bogey on 15 followed by a three-putt bogey on the next hole saw him slip to 16 under.

The duo could not be separated after playing five extra holes before Poston found the water as they played the 18th again, handing 34-year-old Power his first Tour victory on what was his 106th outing.

"It's [still] to sink in," Power said. "It's been a bit of a struggle early in the season. I found a bit of form recently but this changes everything for me.

"Forever, I'll be able to say I'm a winner on the PGA Tour. I couldn't be more proud...I just have too many people to thank. It's unbelievable."