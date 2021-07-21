Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rhys Enoch: Welsh golfer will 'embrace' pressure of home crowd at Cazoo Open

Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Wallace will start as favourite as the European Tour returns to Celtic Manor this week.

The Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Wallace is the highest-ranked player in a field which also includes Aaron Rai and Justin Harding, who secured top-20 finishes at last weekend's Open.

Oliver Farr, Rhys Enoch and Bradley Dredge are among the Welsh players hoping to deliver the Wales Open's first home winner.

After taking place annually at the Celtic Manor between 2000 and 2014, the Wales Open returned in 2020 as part of the UK Swing, a sequence of tournaments put together as a result of restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was last year's event, won by France's Roman Langasque, which prompted Bale - alongside his representatives, ICM Stellar Sports - to become a supporting partner of the tournament on a three-year deal.

Bale is not expected to attend this week due to personal and professional commitments, but the Wales and Real Madrid forward will be watching an event which has a prize fund of 1,250,000 euros.

World number 431 Oliver Farr is the highest ranked Welsh player in the field this week

Though he has not played at the Newport venue before, world number 58 Wallace has called the Twenty Ten course "iconic" after it hosted the Ryder Cup 11 years ago.

He hopes a strong performance this week will see him make Padraig Harrington's team for this year's Ryder Cup, which will be held at Whistling Straits in September.

"We're here to win," said Wallace.

"I need to start putting some results on the table so Padraig can see I'm playing well and fingers crossed this is the start of what's to come in the next few months."

Wallace will hope to follow in the footsteps of fellow Englishman Sam Horsfield, who is back in south Wales having won the Celtic Classic - a second event hosted at Celtic Manor as part of the UK Swing - last year.

"I love this place," he said. "It's a very modernised golf course. It's pretty long and the rough is up. You have to hit it in the fairways and try to get the putter going."

Nicolas Colsaerts, Soren Kjeldsen, Adrian Otaegui and American pair John Catlin and Chan Kim are among some of the other notable names in the field.

Chris Wood, Ross Fisher, David Howell, Robert Rock, Laurie Canter and Jack Senior are part of a strong English contingent.

As well as Farr, Enoch and Dredge, Tim Dykes, Jack Davidson, James Ashfield, Archie Davies and Matt Roberts will be flying the flag for Wales.

Germany's Matthias Schmid plays his first tournament as a professional after winning the Silver Medal - the prize for the leading amateur - at the Open.

"To be honest I just waited to play the Open as an amateur and then turn pro right away - now I'm here," he said. "I feel comfortable. I'm super excited to get started now."