Darren Clarke has said he is expecting a "wonderfully entertaining" Senior Open as the Northern Irishman aims to add to the Open title he won in 2011.

The 52-year-old would become only the fourth player to win both the Open and Senior Open if he were to prevail at Sunningdale this week.

Clarke is coming off a missed cut at last week's Open at Royal St George's, the scene of his triumph 10 years ago.

"I think you're going to see some really, really good scoring," he said.

"But Sunningdale is one of those golf courses where when you play it, you think you're going to have lots of chances and you go out and play with a card in your hand, it's a different golf course.

"It's going to be a wonderful challenge, and if the weather stays like it is, I think we're going to have a very exciting week of golf."

Clarke, who says he would "dearly love" to join Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to have won the Claret Jug and the Senior Open, insists he does not find it difficult to stay competitive on the seniors tour.

The five-time Ryder Cup player has enjoyed a successful transition to the PGA Tour Champions circuit having picked up two victories in the last eight months.

Like Clarke, Ernie Els is aiming to win his first senior major title at Sunningdale this week

And for him, there is no distinction between majors on the main tour and those on the over-50s track.

"You get into tournament play, you're a professional golfer, and you go out and go do it," added the 14-time European Tour winner.

"In terms of how hard it is to stay competitive, you want to stay competitive but you've got to put the hours and the work in.

"I think if anybody needs to take a look, you'll see the putting range is busy. The guys work just as hard now as they did on when they were on main tours."

Clarke begins his Senior Open challenge on Thursday at 13:10 BST, and is grouped with two-time Masters winner Jose Maria Olazabal and four-time major champion Ernie Els for the first two rounds in Berkshire.

Germany's Bernhard Langer is the defending champion having won his fourth title when the tournament was last played in 2019.