Senior Open: Clarke tied for lead at Sunningdale after first round
Darren Clarke fired an opening 65 to lie joint leader with James Kingston in the Senior Open at at Sunningdale.
The Portrush player made an impressive start to his challenge with a five-under round in Berkshire.
The pair are one shot clear of a chasing group including 11-time senior major winner Bernard Langer.
Clarke is trying to win the Senior Open 10 years since his Open triumph at Royal St George's.