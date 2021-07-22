Evian Championship: Leona Maguire four off the pace after first-round 69
Leona Maguire carded an opening round of 69 at the Evian Championship and two better than fellow Irish player Stephanie Meadow.
Cavan woman Maguire is four shots behind leaders Pajaree Anannarukarn and Yealimi Noh after her two-under round in France.
Meadow, from Jordanstown, is in a tie for 56th following Thursday's first round.
Maguire and Meadow will represent Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics.