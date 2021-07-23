Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Matt Wallace is hoping to land a place at this year's Ryder Cup

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale day two leaderboard -11 N Elvira (Spa); -9 V Norrman (Swe); -8 M Kawamura (Jap); -7 M Wallace (Eng); -6 J Kruyswijk (SA), M Korhonen (Fin), C Hanna (USA); -5 J Harding (SA) Selected others: -3 S Horsfield (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco), C Hill (Sco); -2 S Kjeldsen (Den), N Colsaerts (Bel); -1 A Rai (Eng), J Catlin (USA); Even O Farr (Wal)

World number 694 Nacho Elvira leads the Cazoo Open by two shots after a second-round 67 moved him to 11 under par.

The Spaniard's nearest challenger is Vincent Norrman, the impressive young Swede, who claimed five birdies on the back nine in his 69.

Japan's Masahiro Kawamura is third after shooting a sparkling 63 on a day of tricky conditions at Celtic Manor.

England's Matt Wallace, the highest-ranked player in the field, is in contention heading into the weekend.

The Ryder Cup hopeful is in fourth place on seven under.

South African Justin Harding is eighth on five under, with England's Sam Horsfield and Scottish duo David Drysdale and Calum Hill among a group who are two shots further back.

Oliver Farr is the best-placed home player at level par, with Bradley Dredge one over and amateur Archie Davies two over. Fellow Welshmen Jack Davidson and Rhys Enoch missed the cut.