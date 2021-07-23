Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow guaranteed her participation over the weekend in France thanks to three late birdies

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire will play the final two rounds at the Evan Championship in France but both are 12 shots off the pace.

Northern Ireland's Meadow, 29, birdied three of her final four holes to finish on three under after flirting with the cut line earlier in her round.

Meadow had seven birdies in her three-under 68 as she finished 12 behind leader Jeongeun Lee6 who shot a 61.

Maguire's 70 left her three under after a card highlighted by an eagle on four.

However, the 26-year-old Cavan woman could only manage three further birdies on a day of low scoring in the major at the Lake Geneva venue as her card also include four bogeys.

Nearing the end of play, the Irish duo were sharing 25th spot.

South Korean Lee6 fired a sensational 10-birdie 61 which moved her to 15 under.

Thailand's former Open and US Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn is sharing second spot on 12 under with compatriot Pajaree Anannarukarn after firing a 63 on Friday.

Anannarukarn hit a second successive 65 while New Zealand's ex-world number one Lydia Ko was in fourth place on nine under in the closing stages of Friday's round after her 65.