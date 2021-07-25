Last updated on .From the section Golf

Darren Clarke watches his shot during the final round at Sunningdale

Darren Clarke missed out on the Senior Open Championship title at Sunningdale after a final-round 67 left him two shots behind winner Stephen Dodd.

The Northern Ireland player carded four birdies on the front nine to lead but bogeys at 10 and 16 scuppered his hopes as he ended on 11 under.

Clarke was aiming to become the first European to add a Senior Open title to an Open Championship triumph.

Welshman Dodd won by a shot from Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Clarke started Sunday's final round three strokes behind Dodd but moved a shot clear after posting birdies atone, two, seven and nine.

The 52-year-old also picked up a shot at the 13th but he fell out of a tie for the lead with a bogey-five at the 16th.

The five-time Ryder Cup player has enjoyed a successful transition to the PGA Tour Champions circuit having picked up two victories in the last eight months.

Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson are the only players to complete the Senior Open-Open Championship double.