Maguire carded 10 birdies to take the clubhouse lead in France

Ireland's Leona Maguire carded a record-equalling 61 to storm up the leaderboard in the final round of the Evian Championship in France.

The 26-year-old started the day 15 shots adrift of overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 but fired 10 birdies to take the clubhouse lead.

Maguire came up shy with her putt for a 60 on the par-five 18th.

American teenager Yealimi Noh held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the final round.

Maguire matched Kim Hyo-joo's lowest round at a major set in 2014, a score also achieved by Lee6 on Friday.

South Korea's Lee6, 25, led by five shots after the third round but stumbled during the front nine on Sunday, carding five bogeys in the space of seven holes after opening with a birdie.

Maguire, who will represent Ireland at the Olympics alongside Stephanie Meadow, birdied her first three holes and added further gains at the seventh and eighth to go out in 30.

The world number 60 began her back nine with another birdie and finished in style by picking up shots on each of her last four holes for a 10-under-par round to match Lee6's 61 on Friday.

Maguire's previous best finish in a major was a tie for 15th at the Women's PGA Championship in June.