Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephen Dodd won the World Cup of Golf representing Wales with Bradley Dredge in 2005

Stephen Dodd won the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale to secure the first major championship of his career.

Dodd, who stormed into the lead with a course record-tying round of 62 on Saturday, carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 13-under 267.

The Welshman finished one shot clear of Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke finished another shot back in third at 11 under.

The 55-year-old holed the winning putt after Jimenez slid his birdie attempt to the right of the hole and settled for par.

"This could be the only chance I get to win, so tried my best to hole it," said Dodd,

"I just wanted to come and do myself justice and luckily I've done that."

Dodd's victory has secured PGA Tour Champions status for the next two years and earned a spot in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews next year.