Nacho Elvira secured his first victory on the European Tour at the 195th attempt.

Nacho Elvira won the first European Tour title of his career in a dramatic finish at the Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale.

Elvira, the world number 694, defeated South Africa's Justin Harding in a play-off having earlier squandered a six-shot overnight lead.

The 34-year-old parred the first extra hole at Celtic Manor to secure victory.

"I was more calm in the play-off than I was on the 18. I can't believe I won," he said.

"I thought I had it all pretty much under control and to be honest I got pretty nervous on the last couple of putts."

Harding and Finland's Mikko Korhonen had both played their first 15 holes in six under par to share the lead on 16 under, with Elvira covering his first 14 holes in one over.

The Spaniard then drove the green on the short par-four 15th to set up a birdie and holed from 20 feet for another on the 17th to retake the lead.

However, he then three-putted the last from 18 feet to send the tournament into a play-off.

Both players returned to the 18th, and this time it was Harding who three-putted to hand the title to a relieved Elvira.