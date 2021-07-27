Last updated on .From the section Golf

Meadow's improved recent form included a top-30 finish at the Evian Championship last weekend

Stephanie Meadow hopes she can take her improved form of recent weeks into next week's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics and contend for a medal.

The Jordanstown native, who will be competing in her second Games, ended last week's Evian Championship in a tie for 29th position after a closing 67.

Meadow, 29, is joined in the Ireland team for the ladies golf tournament by in-form Cavan woman Leona Maguire.

"To win a medal in Tokyo would be unbelievable," said Meadow.

"It's not something I ever thought of until they announced five years ago that golf was going to be in the Olympics.

"There's no greater honour than to represent your country so hopefully we can make everyone proud."

Olympics 'an amazing thing to be a part of'

Maguire rounded off last weekend's major in France with a stunning 61 to finish joint sixth and like Meadow will be taking part in her second Olympics, having travelled to Rio in 2016.

"Leona has had an unbelievable year and a great 10 under round at the weekend so hopefully one or both of us can come away with a medal," added Meadow.

"I had a bit of a rough stretch but the last two weeks I have played a lot better so I'm heading in the right direction and making some putts again.

"It's fascinating being in the Olympic village, watching everyone from different sports and different countries is an amazing thing to be a part of.

"It also helps raise awareness and brings young girls into the sport."

World Invitational progress 'exciting'

The women's golf competition in will take place in Tokyo next week, running from Tuesday 3 August to Friday 6 August.

That means Meadow will be unable to compete in this week's World Invitational event at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and Massereene in Antrim after winning the inaugural tournament in 2019.

This year's staging of the competition, which has full European Tour status in addition to being sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour, will see a field of 288 men and women compete for equal prize money.

The £1.7m event, which forms part of the 2021 UK Swing series, begins on Thursday and will have Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup points on offer.

Major winner Georgia Hall will compete at this week's World Invitational

Five major winners, including England's Georgia Hall, are entered for the women's event, while Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey will compete on home soil as a professional for the first time.

"It's a shame I have to miss the tournament but I will be back next year," explained Meadow.

"Olympic Games don't come round too often and it's an opportunity for me to win a medal so although it's tough, it has to be done.

"The elevation of the status of the event is exciting - a lot of work has gone into achieving that so credit to everyone involved.

"I've spoken to a few golfers who are going to the Olympics but would have liked to have played in Northern Ireland too so next year they'll definitely be playing."

'One of the highlights of my life'

Stephanie Meadow and Jack Senior won the inaugural World Invitational in 2019

US-based Meadow describes winning the 2019 World Invitational in front of family and friends in her native country as "one of the highlights of her life so far".

"Even though it wasn't a full LPGA event having the opportunity to play here two years ago and then win is something I will never forget.

"Playing with the men is something a little bit different and it gives us good exposure.

"I think the men attract more crowds naturally but then people get here and maybe see the girls hit some shots and think, 'look what they can do too'.

"The girls can shoot just as well and if you follow the scores this week they'll probably be about the same. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top."