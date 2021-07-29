Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephen Dodd secured the Senior Open Championship with a birdie on the final hole

Welsh golfer Stephen Dodd says he is "delighted" to have earned a spot in the 150th Open Championship next year.

The 55-year-old won the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale on Sunday to secure the first major championship of his career.

As well as the chance to play at next year's Open Championship, Sunday's win also secures Dodd PGA Tour Champions status for the next two years.

"It'll be a tough week and a challenge but I look forward to it," said Dodd.

"It was a nice surprise, when I was told I was delighted, it will be a big challenge playing against the top 100 players in the world.

"I've had a couple days to reflect on it now and it's just a sense of pride, it's not easy to win an event like the Senior Open and I'm pretty proud."

Dodd's 13-under par saw him finish one shot clear of Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was in turn one shot clear of Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke.

"We were waiting for a few minutes and I saw that Miguel had missed his chance for birdie," said Dodd.

"I looked at my caddy and said 'all I need to do is knock it on the green now and hole the put'.

"Is that too simple? I don't know, but that's how I simplified it, and it was a chance I took."