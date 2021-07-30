US player Talley is a former US Women's Amateur Champion and NCAA individual winner

ISPS Handa World Invitational second-round leaderboard Men:-11 D Hillier (NZ); -10 J Smith (Eng); -8 G Porteous (Eng), D Horsey (Eng); -7 M Schmid (Ger), C Pigem (Sp), N Elvira (Sp), E Pepperell (Eng); Selected:-6 J Harding (SA); -5 J Catlin (USA); -4 T McKibbin (NI); -2 A Sullivan (Eng), D McElroy (NI): Missed cut: +2 J Caldwell (NI) Women:-13 E Talley (USA); -10 C Choi (Kor), J Kupcho (USA); -9 C Hull (Eng), G Dryburgh (Scot) Selected others:-6 P Lindberg (Swe); -5 R O'Toole (USA); -4 G Hall (Eng); -3 O Mehaffey (NI); -2 A Lee (USA); Missed cut:+1 J Lee6 (Kor); +2 C Kim (USA)

New Zealander Daniel Hillier and US player Emma Talley lead the men's and women's events at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Unheralded Challenge Tour player Hillier's eight-under-par 62 at Galgorm Castle moved him to 11 under and one ahead of England's Jordan Smith.

Former US Amateur Champion Talley is three clear in the women's event after firing a seven-under 65 at Massereene.

Talley, 27, leads US compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and Korean Chella Choi.

The women's leader is yet to win on the LPGA Tour, who have co-sanctioned this week's event along with the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Kupcho, also seeking her first LPGA win, moved to 10 under after firing a 69 at Massereene which was matched by Choi whose sole victory on women's golf's premier tour came at the 2015 Marathon Classic.

England's Charley Hull and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh are four off the pace on nine under with women's major winners Pernilla Lindberg and Georgia Hall seven and nine adrift on six under and four under.

Mehaffey makes cut

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey comfortably made the cut in the two-venue tournament after a level-par 72 at Massereene on Friday left her sharing 26th on three under.

However South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6, one of six women's major winners in the field, failed to survive into the weekend as her 72 at Massereene left her one outside the cut which fell at level par.

The men's cut was also level par with former Ryder Cup player David Howell, his compatriot Callum Shinkwin and Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey among those who missed out after finishing on one over as another home hope, recent European Tour winner Jonathan Caldwell also exited on two over.

Hillier, ranked 678th in the world, carded nine birdies in his sensational 62 at Galgorm Castle, with his only blemish coming at the 11th.

The New Zealander, who turned 23 on Monday, lies 46th in the second-tier Challenge Tour rankings in his first full season in Europe.

His performances this season include a share of ninth at the Challenge De Espana in Spain, a tied 10th in the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Links in May as well as qualifying for the Open Championship at Royal St George's.

Daniel Hillier carded nine birdies in his superb 62 at Galgorm Castle on Friday

Englishman Smith, whose sole European Tour victory came at the 2017 European Open in Germany, is a stroke behind Hillier after he followed his 62 at Galgorm on Thursday with a 68 at Massereene.

Two more Englishman Garrick Porteous and David Horsey are sharing third place on eight under after respective rounds of 64 and 65 at Massereene.

Horsey has earned four European Tour victories but you have to go back to 2015 for his last triumph at the Made in Denmark event.

The group on seven under includes another Englishman Eddie Pepperell, last week's Cazoo Open winner in Wales Spain's Nacho Elvira plus Germany's Matthias Schmid, who is playing only his second professional event after winning the Silver Medal at the recent Open Championship.

Last year's Irish Open winner at Galgorm Castle John Catlin is sharing 16th spot on five under while local youngster Tom McKibbin is the leading home player as he finished on four under in a group which also includes 2019 World Invitational men's winner England's Jack Senior.

McKibbin shot a one-under 69 at Galgorm Castle on Friday which was highlighted by an eagle three at the 10th.

Ballymena man Dermot McElroy and another Irish player Simon Thornton made the cut on two under with England's former Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan on the same mark after his 71 at Massereene.