Gavins and Anannarukarn claimed their first wins on the European Tour and LPGA Tour

England's Daniel Gavins carded a bogey-free final round of 65 to claim his maiden European Tour title in the men's event at the World Invitational.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn held her nerve to beat Emma Talley in a tense play-off in the women's tournament at Galgorm Castle.

Anannarukarn, 22, parred the second extra hole to edge out the American and seal her first LPGA Tour victory.

Jennifer Kupcho bogeyed the last to miss the play-off by one shot.

With European Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour status, the World Invitational was the first event of its kind in the northern hemisphere.

In the men's event, David Horsey had put himself in pole position to claim his first win in six years with a two-shot lead at the turn only to suffer a back-nine collapse.

The 36-year-old Englishman, who was searching for his fifth European Tour win, was guilty of errant driving as he found water with his tee shots at the 11th and 13th, which cost him three shots over the two holes.

Horsey's double bogey on the 13th dropped him back into a tie with Gavins and Daniel Hillier, but the New Zealander's chances were dashed with dropped shots at the 16th and 17th.

Overnight leader Jordan Smith started strongly with two birdies in the first four holes to reach 17 under but the Englishman dropped seven shots - including a triple-bogey on the par-four sixth - to end up in a tie for third on 11 under with Hillier, Spain's Alejandro Canizares and Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

With Gavins watching the closing stages unfold on a mobile phone on the practice ground, Horsey held a share of the lead standing on the 18th tee, but lost his ball with a wild drive on the par-five.

From there, Horsey could only manage a six, handing Gavins his first title after having overturned a seven-shot deficit.

Northern Ireland's Dermot McElroy was the highest-placed home player, firing a three-under 67 to finish in a tie for 15th on seven under, with Tom McKibbin two shots further back to secure his best European Tour finish in a share of 26th place.

American John Catlin, who won last year's Irish Open at Galgorm, finished tied seventh on 10 under, alongside South Africa's Justin Harding, who lost last week's Cazoo Open in Wales to Spain's Nacho Elvira.

