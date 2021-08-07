Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 12 McIlroy tees off at the seventh hole in the third round

Rory McIlroy shot a second successive round of four-under-par 66 at the WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis on Saturday.

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland moved to six under after his third round.

McIlroy picked up four shots in the first eight holes but was unable to build on an impressive start.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is also six under following a 67 with the pair well off the pace going into the final round.

Former Open champion Lowry was one over for his round before moving up the leaderboard with birdies at the ninth, 11th, 15th and 16th.

McIlroy posted three straight birdies from the second hole and added another at the eighth.

The only bogey for the world number 12 came at the 10th with the Co Down player returning to six under by birdieing the 13th.