Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the first hole in Sunday's final round

Rory McIlroy carded a third straight 66 to end the WGC-St Jude Invitational on 10 under and in a tie for 12th.

The four-time major winner was five under for his final round after nine holes but bogeyed the 13th.

It left the Northern Irish player with a four-under-par 66 in Memphis.

Ireland's Shane Lowry was joint 23rd on six under after a 70 while Mexican Abraham Ancer won a play-off after three players finished on 16 under.

Former Open champion also posted five birdies and three bogeys on Sunday.

McIlroy's round followed a similar pattern to Saturday with a strong front round before losing momentum.

The world number 12 picked up shots at one, three, four, six and nine to move to 11 under before the blemish at 13.

Ancer birdied the third hole of a play-off to beat Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns.