Grant Forrest and playing partner Calum Hill celebrated his Hero Open win

Hero Open final leaderboard -24 G Forrest (Sco); -23 J Morrison (Eng); -21 S Tarrio (Spa); -20 C Hill (Sco), D Law (Sco); -17 C Hanna (USA), M Jordan (Eng) Selected others: -16 N Kearney (Ire); -15 C Paisley (Eng), G Porteous (Eng); -12 R Ramsay (Sco); -11 O Farr (Wal)

Scotland's Grant Forrest secured his first European Tour title with a fine birdie-birdie finish on home soil at the Hero Open at St Andrews.

England's James Morrison carded a closing 63 to set the target at 23-under-par and lead by one as Forrest stood on the 17th tee.

But 28-year-old Forrest picked up two strokes to finish with a 66 and take the title by a shot.

"It's what I've always dreamed of to win on the European Tour," he said.

"I think there's a big party at the in-laws tonight."

Forrest started the day in a share of the lead with compatriot Calum Hill and, for a large part of the final round, it was a head-to-head between them.

But, when Hill was forced to drop after finding a bush with his second at the tenth to double bogey, Forrest holed a 15-foot putt for birdie to secure a three-shot swing and steal the momentum.

"I saw the scoreboard and I knew what I needed to do," he said of his final two holes. "Our big thing all day was one shot at a time, let's just keep hitting shots and I hit a great nine iron into 17 nice and close - and that really helps - and then two great shots into 18 - it was a great way to finish."

Spaniard Santiago Tarrio birdied two of his last three holes in a bogey-free 68 to finish at 21-under, a shot clear of Hill and another Scotsman, David Law.

Forrest's victory in his 77th event will move him into the top 200 in the world rankings and the top 40 on the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

He also becomes the Scot to win on home soil on the tour since Paul Lawrie at the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.