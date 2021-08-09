Last updated on .From the section Golf

Annabel Wilson is joined in the eight-strong GB & Ireland team by compatriot Lauren Walsh

Lurgan's Annabel Wilson is among two Irish players named in the Great Britain & Ireland team for this month's Curtis Cup match against USA.

Wilson has been selected in the eight-woman team alongside fellow 20-year-old Lauren Walsh, who is a member of the Castlewarden club in county Kildare.

The biennial match takes place at Conwy in Wales from 26-28 August.

USA will be defending the trophy after their 2018 win although GB & Ireland have not lost at home since 2008.

English quartet Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty and Emily Toy also make the team along with Scottish duo Harrah Darling and Louise Duncan.

Great Britain & Ireland captain Elaine Ratcliffe described competing in the Curtis Cup as the "pinnacle of the amateur games for these players".

"We have selected a highly skilled and talented team which is focused on winning back the trophy on home soil," said the Great Britain & Ireland captain.

"I know that they will enjoy the opportunity to compete together and create memories and friendships."