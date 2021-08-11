Stacey Lewis is aiming to defend her Scottish Open title in preparation for the Open at Carnoustie

Defending Scottish Women's Open champion Stacey Lewis says Collin Morikawa showed how playing links golf helps hone skills for the Open.

Morikawa played the Scottish Open at the Renaissance club the week before lifting the Claret Jug.

Lewis is aiming for similar as she tees off at Dumbarnie Links on Thursday before heading to Carnoustie next week for the Women's Open.

"People do see the importance of it," the 36-year-old said.

"They do really learn how to play links golf. I think, if you look back, you have seen the field for the Scottish Open get better and better every year.

"Links golf is not something you just come over here and figure it out the first time. You have to learn it. People are now seeing the importance of it and Collin is just a great example of that.

Lewis is a two-time major winner and, as well as winning last year's event, had further success in Scotland as an amateur when part of the US Curtis Cup team in 2008.

"I just love coming here to Scotland," the American said. "This style of golf is so fun and so different from what we get to play on every week.

"People are asking me if I'm going to buy a house here in Scotland, but I don't think I'm there just yet. You are going to play in bad weather with some wind, but I love that part."