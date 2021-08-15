Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kevin Kisner made a birdie on the second play-off hole to clinch his 10th professional win

Wyndham Championship final leaderboard -15 K Kisner (US), K Na (US), K Si-woo (Kor), A Scott (Aus), R Sloan (Can), B Grace (SA); -14 R Henley (US), W Simpson (US), K Streelman (US) Selected others:-13 J Rose (Eng), R Sabbatini (Svk); -11 R Knox (Sco), B Taylor (Eng)

American Ryder Cup hopeful Kevin Kisner won the PGA Tour's first six-way play-off to claim the Wyndham Championship.

He finished on 15 under in North Carolina alongside compatriot Kevin Na, South Korea's Kim Si-woo, Australia's Adam Scott, Canada's Roger Sloan and South Africa's Branden Grace.

Kisner, 37, shot a closing four-under 66 before clinching the win with a birdie on the second play-off hole.

That gave him his fourth PGA win and his 10th professional title overall.

Kisner has yet to play in a Ryder Cup despite being a fine exponent of matchplay and one of the game's most accurate players.

Overnight leader Russell Henley finished a shot further back in a three-way tie for seventh after a final-round 71.

That left the American 14 under at Sedgefield Country Club alongside compatriots Webb Simpson and Kevin Streelman.

England's Justin Rose finished two shots off the pace after a 67 on Sunday that included an eagle on the fifth, four birdies and three bogeys to complete his weekend in a five-way tie for 10th.