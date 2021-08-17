Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda will look to win her second major title of the year

Olympic champion and world number one Nelly Korda will play alongside England's Charley Hull when the Women's British Open starts on Thursday.

Korda, 23, will tee off at 08:09 BST with Hull and Japan's Nasa Hataoka in her search for a second major title.

Reigning champion Sophia Popov, 28, is grouped with world number 14 Jessica Korda and Korea's Sei Young Kim.

Georgia Hall, winner in 2018, tees off just before, with Scottish amateur champion Louise Duncan and Megan Khang.

Nelly Korda won the Women's PGA Championship in June and captured the world's top ranking with that win. The American followed that with gold in Tokyo in the women's golf event.

Hall won her first major title at the British Open three years ago and is currently ranked behind her 25-year-old compatriot Hull, whose best position at the Open was T14 in 2014.

World number 43 Hall, 25, will tee off with Duncan and Khang at 11:54, followed by Popov, Jessica Korda and Kim at 12:05.