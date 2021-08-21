Women's Open: Ireland's Leona Maguire tied for 15th after third-round level-par 72 at Carnoustie
Ireland's Leona Maguire lies tied 15th on five under par after carding a third-round level-par 72 at the Women's Open at Carnoustie.
The Cavan woman posted back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes on Saturday with bogeys on the par-five sixth and the 15th her only blemishes.
Maguire sits four shots behind joint leaders, Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist.
American Lizette Salas is a shot behind going into Sunday's final round.
Maguire, who represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics, went into third round in joint fifth spot after firing a bogey-free five-under-par 67 on Friday.
Her compatriot Lauren Walsh has dropped to tied 56th on three over after shooting a disappointing 76 in round three.
Maguire's impressive form this season has seen her secure a top-15 finish at the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio and end in the top 10 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
She was second at the Meijer LPGA Classic and shot a stunning 61 on the final day of the Evian Championship in France in July.