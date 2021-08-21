Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry played together for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics

Rory McIlroy moved on six under at the Northern Trust while Shane Lowry fired a superb third-round 62 to lie three shots off the lead.

The Irish duo will have to wait until Monday for the final round after Sunday's play in New Jersey was postponed because of Hurricane Henri.

McIlroy carded six birdies and bogey in his 66 while Lowry's nine-under round leaves him 13 under.

John Rahm and Cameron Smith are one clear of the field on 16 under.

Australia Smith posted a course-record 60 on a day of low scoring with Lowry also capitalising to move into contention in joint sixth.

The former Open champion eagled the sixth to go with eight birdies and a bogey at Liberty National.

McIlroy made the cut by one shot and the four-time major winner from Holywood is in a tie for 40th going into the final round.

Seamus Power is also six under after the Waterford man fired a 70 on Saturday.