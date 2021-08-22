Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire plays her second shot at the 18th on Sunday

Ireland's Leona Maguire carded a one-under-par 71 in the final round of the Women's Open to finish joint 13th.

The Cavan player started with two bogeys and was two over for the front nine before recovering with birdies at the 11th, 13th and 14th holes.

Maguire ended the major at Carnoustie on six under while Irish amateur Lauren Walsh was one over after a 70.

Sweden's Anna Nordquist won on 12 under and one clear of Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

Maguire followed her dropped shots at the first and second holes with a bogey at five which was sandwiched between two birdies.

The 26-year-old, who represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics, finished the front nine with a fourth bogey before her back-nine receovery.

Maguire's impressive form this season has seen her secure a top-15 finish at the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio and end in the top 10 at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

She was second at the Meijer LPGA Classic and shot a stunning 61 on the final day of the Evian Championship in France in July.