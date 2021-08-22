Last updated on .From the section Golf

Suzann Pettersen holed the winning putt on the final green as Europe beat the US 14½-13½ at Gleneagles in 2019

England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull are among six automatic qualifiers for Europe as they defend the Solheim Cup against the United States in September.

Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist, and last year's winner, Germany's Sophia Popov, have also qualified.

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen and Spain's Carlota Ciganda are also in.

Catriona Matthew, who will name her six captain's picks at 08:30 BST on Monday, said: "Choosing picks is the toughest part, but we'll have a great team."

Hall, 25, was runner-up at this year's Women's Open and will be making her third appearance in the biennial event which takes place at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio from 4-6 September.

Hull, like Ciganda, will be playing in the event for the fifth time, while Nordqvist, who won her third major on Sunday at Carnoustie, is making a seventh consecutive appearance.

World number one Nelly Korda leads the US challenge in the biennial event.

The 23-year-old is the emerging star of the women's game after winning her first major at the Women's PGA in June and backing that up with gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

She will be joined by her sister Jessica, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Megan Khang, Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho.

US captain Pat Hurst will name her three captain's picks at 15:00 BST on Monday.

Europe won the 2019 Solheim Cup 14½-13½ at Gleneagles in Scotland, with Suzann Pettersen holing the winning putt on the final green.