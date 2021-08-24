Europe claimed a thrilling victory in the 2019 Solheim under Matthew's leadership at Gleneagles

European skipper Catriona Matthew believes she has assembled a well-balanced side for what will be one of the most difficult trophy defences in Solheim Cup history.

With four rookies in her team, three of the them wildcard picks, Matthew was bold in her selection policy.

Those newcomers will need plenty of resilience at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, if they are to successfully defend the trophy for only the second time because there will be next to no support in the galleries.

"I think we will have very, very little," Matthew told BBC Sport. "Obviously no Europeans can get into the US at the moment so it will just be Europeans who happen to live in the United States.

"It's a shame because usually the atmosphere on the 1st tee with the singing is great and we will obviously miss that. But hopefully the few Europeans that are there can make a good noise."

Matthew is undaunted and believes Europe will feel the benefits of such a strong showing at last week's Women's Open. Four of her team finished in the top seven, including resurgent champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden.

"It was a dream kind of leaderboard for me," Matthew said. "Without a doubt it gives us a fillip.

"Anna, especially, gets a huge boost in confidence and the other ones as well who were all up there for their last tournament before the event."

Nordqvist will be expected to carry momentum from her Carnoustie triumph, as will joint runner-up Georgia Hall, for the match from 4-6 September.

The 25-year-old from Bournemouth won all four of her matches at Gleneagles two years ago - three of them in partnership with Celine Boutier, one of Matthew's six wildcards this time.

"I think we've got a great balance," the skipper stated. "We have the four rookies and then we've got players like Anna, Carlotta (Ciganda) and Mel (Reid) who have played in a few Solheim Cups.

"We've got a good mixture of new players and more experienced ones."

Anna Nordqvist's Women's Open victory is a significant boost to Europe's confidence

Of her half-dozen selections, Ireland's Leona Maguire and Matilda Castren, of Finland, have the potential to generate most excitement. Both are their respective country's first representatives in a Solheim Cup.

"Leona and Matilda have been playing great on the LPGA this year, they are great additions," Matthew said.

New York-born Castren won in San Francisco in June and last month claimed the Gant Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour to secure her LET status and Solheim eligibility.

"You can read volumes into that and what it took to do that, doing what she had to," Matthew said of the 26-year-old.

Maguire was ranked 177th in the world at the end of last year. She has been top 23 or better in her last eight tournaments and the 26-year-old from Cavan has risen to 43 in the world.

Europe are undoubted underdogs, but the US team is far from unbeatable with two of Pat Hurst's three wildcards, Mina Harigae (31) and Yealimi Noh (20), yet to win a tournament on the LPGA Tour. Brittany Altomare was her third pick.

"Brittany, Mina and Yealimi have been playing well," Hurst said. "Brittany also played on the 2019 team and that was great.

"I saw how much she played and how much she loved representing the United States. So it was pretty straightforward. The writing was on wall."

The Americans possess formidable talent in the Korda sisters - Nelly and Jessica - who were unbeatable at Gleneagles, easily winning both of their foursomes matches together as well as their respective singles contests.

Lexi Thompson has sometimes struggled when representing her country but is playing better than two years ago when she picked up only half a point.

Europe will also beware of the in-form Lizette Salas, Danielle Kang and talented rookie Jennifer Kupcho.

But with strong matchplay performers such as Sophia Popov and Charley Hull joining Nordqvist, the game's most recent major champion, there is room for optimism that Europe can spring another surprise.

It would be a success very much against the odds and will require great character to achieve. It would be worthy of massive cheers, but this time, for Europe silence would be golden.