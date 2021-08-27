BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Sam Burns share lead in Baltimore

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy is aiming to reach the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta next week

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy claimed a share of the BMW Championship lead alongside world number one Jon Rahm and American Sam Bird after the opening round in Baltimore.

The trio carded eight-under-par 64s at Caves Valley Golf Club in the second of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

McIlroy is 28th in the standings, with the top 30 qualifying for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia is one shot off the pace in fourth.

Four-time major winner McIlroy hit four birdies on the front nine and eagle on the 16th on his way to carding his lowest first-round score since the Tour Championship in 2020.

"I've been through play-off stretches before where you're always in that lead group," he said.

"You're either one, two or three in the FedEx Cup, and that can sort of take its mental toll. I'm in a position where I need to play well just to play next week.

"There is an element of free-wheeling."

Defending FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is one of 12 players tied in seventh place, while England's Paul Casey bogeyed the 18th to end the day at four under.

Ireland's Shane Lowry and England's Lee Westwood are both at one under.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.