Mel Reid said her role as vice-captain in Europe's 2019 Solheim Cup victory taught her how vital communication is within the team as she returns to playing against the United States.

Reid is one of six wildcard picks made by captain Catriona Matthew for this week's event as Europe look to retain the trophy they won at Gleneagles.

"Being vice-captain gave me a different perspective," said the Englishwoman.

"The more you communicate, the captains get a better idea of pairings."

The world number 53 added: "The rookies have to feel comfortable in speaking up and saying if something doesn't feel right or if they really love this, and that's probably one of the things I took away from playing that role.

"[But playing] is nicer than giving out water bottles, if I'm being honest. Being a vice-captain made me realise I didn't really want to be apart from this team again."

The 33-year-old made her Solheim Cup debut in 2011, and is making her fourth appearance as a player at the Inverness Golf Club in Ohio, with the three-day contest starting on Saturday.

She also revealed that she briefly turned down the vice-captain role two years ago.

She did not automatically qualify for the team and was then annoyed at being overlooked by Matthew in her four wildcard selections.

Reid said: "When she first called me I said no and then I rang her back quite literally 30 seconds later and I was like, I am really sorry. Actually I will do it.

"I wanted to be on the team. I probably wasn't playing great, but I just feel like Solheim Cup brings something different out in myself.

"I believe that I would have played well at that Solheim Cup. There were other players in that team that probably did deserve a pick more than me.

"My attitude is you should have played well enough to get yourself in the automatic qualification. But yeah, obviously it hurt when she first called me.

"In a situation like that you've just got to put your ego aside."

Reid also believes that Matthew is the best captain she has worked under. Matthew led Europe to a nerve-shredding 14½-13½ win in her native Scotland in 2019 and is leading the team again as they look to record just a second win on US soil in the 17th staging of the biennial competition.

"We have had captains in the past that have tried to do what they want, like the captain does things, so they make the players do that," Reid said.

"I think that's a big no-no as a captain. I think that's why Catriona is so good. She knows we all know how to prepare. She's by far the best captain that I've ever been part of as a team, and was just hugely impressed with her at Gleneagles.

"I texted her straight after saying I want to be a player with you as a captain."