Last updated on .From the section Golf

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall fought back from two down with two to play to claim a half point for Europe

Solheim Cup Date: 4-6 September Venue: Inverness Golf Club, Toledo, Ohio Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 12:30 BST on Saturday and Sunday, from 16:00 on Monday plus hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online.

Europe lead the United States 3½-½ after Saturday's opening Solheim Cup foursomes in Ohio.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren took the first point, finishing one up against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall halved with Ally Ewing and Meghan Khang, while Mel Reid and Leona Maguire won by one hole against Jessica and Nelly Korda.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen ended one up against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare.

Europe have led after the opening foursomes in 10 of the 17 meetings between the teams.