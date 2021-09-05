Last updated on .From the section Golf

At one stage in Sunday's foursomes Europe led in every match

Solheim Cup Date: 4-6 September Venue: Inverness Golf Club, Toledo, Ohio

Europe hold a slender 6½-5½ lead in the Solheim Cup after the United States fought back to win three of Sunday's foursomes on day two in Ohio.

Europe's Mel Reid and Leona Maguire crushed Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing 5&4.

But Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst beat Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom by a hole and Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altamore beat Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 2&1 with a long birdie on 17.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho won four on the trot to also triumph on 17.

While Reid and Maguire brushed off a rare moment of Korda brilliance - on the 13th when she holed a sensational putt for eagle - to record a resounding victory, the momentum in the other matches all shifted in the hosts' favour.

Kang and Ernst edged out Hall and Sagstrom on the 18th after the English player was unable to hole a 20-foot birdie putt.

The European pair had been two up after birdies on the opening two holes, but in a rollercoaster encounter, lost the fourth, sixth and seventh to fall behind before regaining the initiative and losing it again.

Thompson and Altomare's win was similarly compelling with the lead changing hands twice before the Americans finally wrapped up the match.

Throughout her career, Thompson has been susceptible to missing short putts and she again faltered from inside six feet on Sunday but she holed a 35-footer for a winning birdie on the penultimate hole.

World number one Nelly Korda was uncharacteristically out of sorts all morning - thinning a fairway bunker shot into a stream, chunking a wedge shot just 15 yards, under-hitting a chip from greenside rough and missing several putts - so it was no surprise to see that US captain Pat Hurst elected to rest her star player for Sunday afternoon's fourballs.

But that is not to take anything away from the performance of Reid and her rookie partner Maguire, who has now won all three matches she has contested - two in the foursomes with Reid and Saturday's fourballs with Hall.

And it was fitting that Maguire should hole the winning putt from six feet on the 14th.

"We played great all day and it was nice to finish it off in style," the first Irishwomen to play in the Solheim Cup told Sky Sports.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to my Solheim career and I couldn't have asked for a better partner."

"To take down Nelly twice is a big ask," added Reid, referring also to their foursomes win over the previously unbeaten Nelly and Jessica Korda on Saturday.