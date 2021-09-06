Solheim Cup 2021: Matilda Castren claims winning point as Europe retain the trophy
Matilda Castren holed a six-foot putt on the 18th to win the crucial 14th point as Europe retained the Solheim Cup against the United States in Ohio.
It is a second victory on American soil for the Europeans, in the 17th staging of the biennial event, and the second time Europe have defended the title.
Europe started Monday's singles by winning five of the first seven points.
But the US took control of the later matches and had threatened a dramatic turnaround.
More to follow.
I thought the coverage was good, much better than yesterday. They did a good balance of spotlighting the close matches and keeping us up to date with the others
It's impossible to show every shot of all matches as there isn't enough time.
I feel people would have moaned about the coverage whatever was shown
Football may have failed to bring it home but gold has delivered. Bring on the Ryder Cup & let's stuff the Yanks again!