Golf

Catriona Matthew (left) is the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice

Matilda Castren holed a six-foot putt on the 18th to win the crucial 14th point as Europe retained the Solheim Cup against the United States in Ohio.

It is a second victory on American soil for the Europeans, in the 17th staging of the biennial event, and the second time Europe have defended the title.

Europe started Monday's singles by winning five of the first seven points.

But the US took control of the later matches and had threatened a dramatic turnaround.

More to follow.