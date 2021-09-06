Solheim Cup 2021: Matilda Castren claims winning point as Europe retain the trophy

Catriona Matthew & Matilda Castren
Catriona Matthew (left) is the first European captain to win the Solheim Cup twice

Matilda Castren holed a six-foot putt on the 18th to win the crucial 14th point as Europe retained the Solheim Cup against the United States in Ohio.

It is a second victory on American soil for the Europeans, in the 17th staging of the biennial event, and the second time Europe have defended the title.

Europe started Monday's singles by winning five of the first seven points.

But the US took control of the later matches and had threatened a dramatic turnaround.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 22:58

    I see the usual anti sky brigade are out in force

    I thought the coverage was good, much better than yesterday. They did a good balance of spotlighting the close matches and keeping us up to date with the others

    It's impossible to show every shot of all matches as there isn't enough time.

    I feel people would have moaned about the coverage whatever was shown

  • Comment posted by Brian Mitcham, today at 22:57

    Takes more than silly stars and stripes socks to win the Solheim Danielle! Also, all this whooping up the crowd. Take responsibility for your golf, don't think the crowd is going to hole any putts for yer!

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 22:55

    Yes take it USA. Eat it eat it.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:54

    Well after England losing in the cricket. It is good to see some success today with Europe winning the Solheim Cup and Emma Radacanu winning in the Tennis

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 22:54

    Between this result and Raducanu it has not been a great Labor day for American women's sport.

  • Comment posted by barrby, today at 22:52

    Brilliant Europe ladies and well done Beany. Literally raging at the awful, inept coverage.

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 22:55

      Yeah replied:
      Why was it awful and inept? What would you expect. Do you expect sky to slow time and show all 24 players every shot. Part of the coverage is to build up a shot and let the drama of a match unfold

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:52

    I hope we win the cup outright. The Americans will probably claim the draw as a win

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 22:54

      GT replied:
      Eh?

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 22:52

    Very exciting but I am afraid the quality of golf was very poor

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 22:52

    Fantastic performance by the European ladies . Leona Maguire , cool as a cucumber unreal performance .

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 22:50

    Fantastic drama!! It was always going to be tough, but Leona Maguire & Matilda Castren in particular deserve huge praise for their performances. Nobody has beaten Salas in singles before and that putt was scary....but not for Matilda! So much for the US having the strongest team on paper...

  • Comment posted by Sensible Al, today at 22:49

    A fantastic performance by the European team. Well done. This was sport at its best. On the flip side, probably the worst coverage of any sporting event from sky. Amateurish as best.

    • Reply posted by Yeah, today at 22:52

      Yeah replied:
      It was good today. Yesterday was awful but they showed everything they could today.

      You cannot show every shot of all 24 players. You have to focus on the close matches and those coming to an end and that's what we got.

      Lazy comment just to bash sky for the sake of it

  • Comment posted by grahame, today at 22:48

    At the olympics Danish cyclist berates British cyclist even though he created crash, British cyclist taking out by Dutch cyclist, that’s cycling I hope she’s ok sort of sums the golf up karma in the olympics Italy won karma in golf Europe won

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:47

    The American crowd seem quiet all of a sudden. I wonder why that is😆

  • Comment posted by william, today at 22:47

    well done

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 22:46

    Such great drama. Fantastic effort from the European Team, fully deserved, congratulations

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:46

    Pat Hurst. Named after the heiress who was kidnapped. Oh that was Patti Hearst

  • Comment posted by YAMS, today at 22:44

    Missy Jones, unlucky. You failed.

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 22:44

    Dame Catriona Matthew!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Definitely. It has to happen. The only other in golf is Dame Laura Davies

  • Comment posted by Eglinton, today at 22:43

    Justice has been done after the awful refereeing decision on day 1. Congratulations to Europe on only their 2nd win away from home & also well done to the US team for the fight that they put up on the final day.
    Football may have failed to bring it home but gold has delivered. Bring on the Ryder Cup & let's stuff the Yanks again!

