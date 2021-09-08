Ryder Cup: US captain Steve Stricker wildcards to face Europe

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments45

Collin Morikawa celebrates winning the 2021 Open Championshp
Morikawa will be one of six debutants on the US team - but is already a major champion

The United States Ryder Cup team will have six rookies after captain Steve Stricker selected four debutants among his picks to face Europe in September.

Stricker chose Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English and Xander Schauffele among his six wildcards.

Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay qualified and will also make debuts.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were the other qualifiers, with Stricker also picking Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau.

Stricker is comfortable with half of his team set to make their Ryder Cup debuts in the 43rd staging of the biennial event at Pete Dye-designed at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24-26 September.

"US rookies have a 40-29-17 [wins-losses-halved] record so they do well in this format," he said. "And some have experience of playing in the Presidents Cup so they are not rookies in team events."

The US last featured six rookies in a team at the 2008 Ryder Cup, where they ended a run of three defeats with a 16½-11½ victory at Valhalla.

Europe have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups and are the defending champions after winning 17½-10½ at Golf National in Paris in 2018.

Stricker said that leaving Patrick Reed out of his team was "a difficult call". Reed, who played at last week's season-ending Tour Championship, has been recovering from a bout of double pneumonia, which he said could have proved fatal.

The American has won eight points from three previous appearances and Stricker added: "He's a tremendous competitor and his record at the Ryder Cup is pretty good, but it was the uncertainty over his health and lack of play."

Stricker also said that he had talked with his vice-captains about the injury situation surrounding Koepka.

The four-time major winner withdrew from the Tour Championship during round three after hitting a tree root and injuring his wrist.

"We've talked about if we have to replace him but we're not there yet," said Stricker. "We'll deal with that situation if that were to happen but we're moving forward with these 12 guys."

Originally, the US team was going to be made up of the top eight players on the points list and four wildcard picks but that was revised to six and six following the postponement of the event last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European team, captained by Padraig Harrington, will be confirmed on Sunday, 12 September at the conclusion of the European Tour's BMW Championship at Wentworth.

Harrington will have three picks, with nine players qualifying through the European and world points lists.

Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already secured their spots.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by shockjock, today at 17:10

    Steve Stricker had an abundance of talented golfers to pick from. I did not envy his task. The same can be said of Harrington. No matter what teams are fielded it will be a fantastic contest. I hope it is played in the true spirit of golf and May the best team win.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 17:02

    Europeans have the better recent form IMO

    Cantlay has done well, yes, but Rahm matches him

    But look how poorly Spieth and Morikawa have done in recent weeks

    And the US have a lot of players with question marks over whether they just went on a hot-streak or whether they have real quality

    Players like English (he went missing for years), Berger, Finau (took him 5 years to win another tournament)

  • Comment posted by GazR, today at 16:49

    No Reed, Na, Horschel or Kisner is a great thing for Europe!
    I can understand why they weren't picked(health/rankings/team spirit) but all would be a nightmare to play against in matchplay!
    There’s a few in that team who will crumble under pressure whilst these 4 would thrive under it!

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 16:49

    I can guess most of the European team now:

    Rahm, McIlory, Hovland, Casey, Fleetwood, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Westwood, Garcia, Poulter, Lowry

    That's 11. Who will be the 12th? It will be between MacIntyre, Wiesberger and Perez.

    I would give it to Perez.

    • Reply posted by Crixus, today at 17:00

      Crixus replied:
      Not sure Westwood will be picked! He putting is shaky under pressure!

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 16:49

    Would love to see Brooks and Bryson paired together in the foursomes, Bryson would deliberately slice his tee shots as far into the woods as possible 😂

  • Comment posted by knackered nail knocker, today at 16:49

    Europe have shown for years that they can win with this format. America have the better "four round" players, hence the number of majors, but Europe have some great one rounders like McIlroy, Fleetwood and Casey. It should be a close one.

  • Comment posted by sporty, today at 16:47

    Forget Patrick Reed. How did Kevin Na not get in?

    4 top 10s in his last 6 starts, including two 2nd places. And he scored the best at the Tour Championship alongside Jon Rahm.

    Would have easily been one of the best putters from both sides. And before people start talking about how short he hits it, East Lake is just as long as Whistling Straits.

    A big mistake.

  • Comment posted by Roy Keane is a balloon, today at 16:42

    Spieth is a great call, Reed will be a huge loss. Europe will need their A game, hope Harrington thinks with his head instead of his heart on his picks.

    • Reply posted by smcob, today at 17:05

      smcob replied:
      Yes but you can’t play speith in foursomes,or at least give him an understanding partner

  • Comment posted by Villa matt, today at 16:41

    Koepka and de chambeau in the same team has got to cause some friction so let's hope Koepka wrist holds out and they do both make it. As for Reid, I'd say that's a huge bonus for Europe, he's been a very tough opponent for us to date and rallies the crowd.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 16:40

    So based on the US team rankings, the one to miss out is Patrick Reed (presume it is related to fitness / his recent illness) and Scheffler benefits.

    Webb Simpson the other loser as he finished above Scheffler in the rankings (Simpson finished 13th, Scheffler 14th).

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 16:30

    Can't wait for 'get in da hole' , 'youre the man' , USA, USA repeat X 50....

    • Reply posted by gsalisbury, today at 16:37

      gsalisbury replied:
      Dont forget Mashed Potato

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:26

    Kevin Na deserved a place

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:41

      GazR replied:
      I can’t believe he didnt pick Na! He would be a nightmare in matchplay!
      Kisner, Na, Horschel and Reed are four guys no one would ideally like to play and none are in the team!

  • Comment posted by opinionated56, today at 16:18

    Never mind the Yanks. The BMW features three 'no pressure!' groupings ahead of Team Europe being finalised. Harrington, McDowell and Kaymer will spend the first 2 rounds with Hatton and Hovland, MacIntyre and Noren, and Perez and Molinari respectively. Gonna be fun watching that play out!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:15

    I am running a swwepstake on when Leslie will start moaning about this. Anyone interested?

    • Reply posted by allezlesblues, today at 16:19

      allezlesblues replied:
      Usually on after parents have gone to bed so I'll take 2230 in the sweep please

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 16:09

    No Reed ... no surprise.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 16:06

    Moan, moan, moan, stop whingeing fffs.!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by kevthebee, today at 16:04

    "The United States Ryder Cup team will feature six rookies after captain Steve Stricker selected four to face Europe at Whistling Straits in September." More wonderful reporting, the last time I checked the calendar we are in September now?

    • Reply posted by Malnors, today at 16:53

      Malnors replied:
      What's your point? What difference does it make what month we are in?

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 15:58

    Gonna be tough but come on Europe, you can do it.

  • Comment posted by horseman, today at 15:57

    I don't get it...."The United States Ryder Cup team will feature six rookies after captain Steve Stricker selected four to face Europe at Whistling Straits in September."

    Why will they feature six rookies but only select four?

    • Reply posted by horseman, today at 16:03

      horseman replied:
      This has since been explained to me. As you were.

  • Comment posted by opinionated56, today at 15:57

    No doubt they will set the course up to suit the Yanks but I fancy our team to beat their 12 blokes. Stricker has least tried to minimise the internal strife by not picking Patrick Reed. He's got enough on his hands with BDC and Koepka.

    • Reply posted by GrumpyOldMan, today at 16:09

      GrumpyOldMan replied:
      It could suit the Europeans. I agree the yanks setup will be as wide as possible and no rough but this course has a lot of 'waste' areas, hard to turn them into fairways :-). Its the one where Dustin Johnson was penalised for grounding his club in a waste area when they were all deemed as bunkers. Not the usual bomb it yank course.

Top Stories