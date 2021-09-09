Last updated on .From the section Golf

Justin Rose is aiming to secure a place on Europe's Ryder Cup team by right

BMW PGA Championship first-round leaderboard -8 K Aphibarnrat (Tha), C Bezuidenhout (SA) - 7 A Scott (Aus) -5 J Rose (Eng), L Canter (Eng), M Kawamura (Jpn) -4 M Jimenez (Spa), P Larrazabal (Spa), J Luiten (Ned) Selected others:-2 S Lowry (Ire), D Willett (Eng), A Rai (Eng), S Brown (Eng) L Westwood (Eng)

England's Justin Rose carded a bogey-free 67 to lie third on five under after the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout share the lead on eight under with Australian Adam Scott one stroke behind.

Rose, 41, is yet to qualify for this month's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and is aiming to impress Europe captain Padraig Harrington.

"All eyes are on me now," he said.

England's Laurie Canter and Masahiro Kawamura of Japan share third place with Rose on five under.

Former world number one Rose would have to win this week's tournament to guarantee himself an automatic spot on the European team.

He added: "That is a good start where I can focus on the positive scenario, which is me winning the tournament to get into the team by right.

"That is obviously plan A, then plan B is all of the other stuff. I didn't actually appreciate how many scenarios were still in play this week with so many players, so there's a lot to shake out obviously over the next few days."

Ireland's Shane Lowry, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Lee Westwood all finished on two under par.