Scotland's Robert MacIntyre added a three-under 69 to his opening 74 at Wentworth

Robert MacIntyre bemoaned his recent form struggles after his bid for automatic Ryder Cup qualification fell short at the BMW PGA Championship.

The Scot needed a top-two finish in the final event at Wentworth, but missed the halfway cut by a stroke after rounds of 74 and 69 left him one under.

MacIntyre's hopes of a Ryder Cup debut this month now rest on being one of Padraig Harrington's three wildcards.

"Golf is the most frustrating game when it's not clicking," he said.

"It's driving me mental right now. I feel like it's coming but it's just not happening.

"When it's not going great you don't enjoy it and just now it's a bit of a battle.

"I don't know what to do, whether to take a break for a couple of weeks or just get back on the horse and go again."

With five players already qualified, four more will secure a place on Sunday in defending champions Europe's 12-man team to face the United States from 24-26 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Harrington will then select three wild cards, although MacIntyre's form dip has weakened his case and the likes of Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are the leading contenders.

"Yesterday I thought about it for the first five holes," the 25-year-old added after a bogey-free 69.

"Today I had a job to do and that was shoot three, four, five under. I gave it my best shot.

"I felt like I played well enough to shoot five, six, seven under par. It's the way it's been the last couple of weeks, I'm not getting anything out of my game."

MacIntyre debut 'a matter of time' - McDowell

Graeme McDowell, one of Harrington's vice-captains, says it is "only a matter of time" before MacIntyre plays in the Ryder Cup.

"I think he's a quality player, I love him," said the Northern Irishman, who played the first two rounds with MacIntyre.

"He's got a great attitude. He's super-talented. He's just young and aggressive and that equals birdies and mistakes.

"We were talking about Ryder Cup captains and I said there is a Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027 that I had my beady eye on. I said to him, 'Hopefully I'll be giving you a slap on the back and sending you out on Sunday leading the team'.

"It won't be his first Ryder Cup in 2027. He is a quality player."

David Drysdale and Stephen Gallacher are the highest placed Scots on four under at Wentworth, eight strokes adrift of halfway leader, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Richie Ramsay and David Law are on three under, with Grant Forrest also making the weekend at two under.