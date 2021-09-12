Last updated on .From the section Golf

A birdie on the 18th proved decisive for Horschel

BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard -19 B Horschel (US); -18 L Canter (Eng), K Aphibarnrat (Tha), J Donaldson (Wal); -17 C Bezuidenhout (SA); -16 J Rose (Eng), A Johnston (Eng), F Laporta (Ita) Selected others: -14 T Fleetwood (Eng); -13 A Rai (Eng), D Law (Sco); -12 S Lowry (Ire); Level L Westwood (Eng)

Billy Horschel carded a seven-under final round of 65 to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth by one shot.

He finished on 19 under to become only the second American after the legendary Arnold Palmer in 1975 to win the European Tour's flagship event.

England's Laurie Canter, who shot 67, failed to force a play-off after missing a 15-foot birdie on the 18th.

Lee Westwood carded 77 but still sealed his spot in the Europe team for this month's Ryder Cup.

Ireland's former Open champion Shane Lowry began the day in a tie for seventh and could have replaced Westwood with a top-eight finish at Wentworth.

However, he ended up tied for 17th following a final round of 71 after going bogey-double bogey on the 14th and 15th while Bernd Wiesberger's tie for 20th knocked him out of the Ryder Cup side.

Englishman Westwood, 48, and Austrian Wiesberger, 35, join Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland in the team.

Europe will seek to defend the Ryder Cup against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24 to 26 September.

Rose finished joint sixth at Wentworth following a round of 65 which will have enhanced his claims for a wildcard.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson (66) - hero of the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles - and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64) were in the joint lead before Horschel birdied the 18th to secure victory.