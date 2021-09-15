Ryder Cup: Paul Azinger questions Brooks Koepka's commitment against Europe

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments42

Brooks Koepka at the 2018 Ryder Cup
Brooks Koepka has won 4½ Ryder Cup points from two previous appearances in the biennial event

American Brooks Koepka should withdraw from next week's Ryder Cup against Europe if he "does not love the event", says former US captain Paul Azinger.

Koepka, 31, said this week he found the demands of playing in the competition "odd" and mentally challenging.

There have also been concerns over his fitness after he injured a wrist but he said on Wednesday he was "good to go".

"Not everyone embraces it. I know players who felt that way. I'm not sure he loves the Ryder Cup," said Azinger.

"Brooks is one of the most honest and candid guys and if he is honest with himself and if he doesn't want to be there, he should say it.

"He should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup."

The 43rd staging of the biennial competition takes place from 24-26 September and Koepka, who has played twice before, was the only player in the 12-man American team not to attend a two-day meeting at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this week, choosing to stay at home to continue his recovery.

The world number nine was forced to withdraw from the third round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship earlier this month after striking a tree root while playing a shot and damaging a wrist.

However, in a text message to Golf Week on Wednesday, Koepka said: "I'll be there. I'm good to go.

"I'm feeling good. Been doing my rehab, doing everything I need to do to be ready for the Cup. I'll be there ready to play."

US captain Steve Stricker is yet to comment on Koepka's comments to Golf Digest earlier this week, but said of his battle to be fit: "I'm leaving it up to him. It sounds positive. He's working hard to be there."

In the interview, four-time major winner Koepka said that Ryder Cup week was "so far from my normal routine" that he found it difficult to "decompress".

"You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year," he added. "I can barely see my (personal) team. It's hard to even go to the gym.

"It's more demanding than I'm used to, and there's a lot of emotion there, so by Sunday, you're just dead."

He also said that while he would love to represent the US at the Olympics, it was "just maybe not in my DNA, the team sports thing".

Azinger, one of only two Americans to captain a winning side this century, at Valhalla in 2008, also feels Koepka's ongoing feud with team-mate Bryson DeChambeau is not helpful to team morale.

"When you add the Bryson dynamic, that would make the decision easier (for Koepka)," he said.

Koepka contributed three points from four matches on his debut as the US won 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 and 1½ points in defeat at Le Golf National in 2018.

Europe and US Ryder Cup teams for Whistling StraitsAround the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Glen Albyn, today at 09:07

    Koepka.....get out of Jail Free card....obviously he doesn't want to be mixing with BDC!!!

    Nice one Brooks!

  • Comment posted by barrby, today at 09:03

    I always get this feeling before RC that we are up for it much more than US. Strange as they are 1 nation and it would appear easier to rally behind a nation than a continent. For me, this devalues the RC somewhat as i am not sure US really care.

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 08:54

    Get the feeling Brooks might be on a light schedule for the match.
    May be a case of he plays maybe once in the first 2 days and then his injury might come back and he gets a half in the singles (although as the singles isn’t a team game he may be more up for playing)
    Not sure who would want to partner with him at the moment.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 08:50

    Mountain / Molehill as per usual.
    The guy said he found it "odd" & "mentally challenging".
    My wife is both; sure don't mean I don't love her.

  • Comment posted by niknak, today at 08:47

    I'd urge anyone interested enough to comment here to go and read the article on Golf Digest's webpage. It's a refreshingly honest interview and use it to form an opinion on him rather than the just the selected extracts used here.

  • Comment posted by ALurPAL, today at 08:40

    Used to appreciate Crooks Cupcake in him calling out others but listening to him he is just another Yank (rhyming slang) ar $e.

    Really big gob, behaviour deplorable at RSGs. After being in walking inside the ropes with DCB, opinion changed, what a really nice guy.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 08:46

      RJsportfan replied:
      I don't dislike Koepka and admired Bryson, but watching Bryson at the Open this year my appreciation of him went up a hell of a lot, he seems a genuine likeable guy, looked like he worked well with the crowd. He comes out with some odd comments at times but who doesn't.

  • Comment posted by markusbeggs, today at 08:34

    And people have done nothing but gripe about poulter being selected, a man who lives and breathes for the ryder cup.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 08:32

    There is plenty in this country couldn't give a hoot about it either, the viewing figures reflect that.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 08:55

      big G replied:
      The viewing figures have been affected by it not being on terrestrial TV in fairness Margaret

  • Comment posted by morrison, today at 08:27

    Seems that they have a guy who is not that bothered and another (Horschel) who is clearly up for it and very motivated. As a Europe supporter I would love to see a pairing of Keopka and Bryson (perhaps this relationship is the root for this conversation) and the inevitable fallout.

    • Reply posted by Classhalfbacks, today at 08:31

      Classhalfbacks replied:
      BK and BDC together in foursomes would be an interesting watch for sure! I would love to see that. Iirc it was Hal Sutton who insisted on Phil and Tiger going together ... Hal didn't win it that year.

  • Comment posted by Classhalfbacks, today at 08:26

    Nothing really new here. Many US teams have clearly had members who feel this way. Herein lies the key reason Europe often do so well - the appetite to come together as a team vs the US ego driven and selfish approach.
    To moan about something like this that only comes around for a week once every two years is bizarre. BillyHo would have added so much to this team.
    Advantage Europe as usual.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 08:49

      RJsportfan replied:
      Yes I agree, the Euros seem to enjoy getting together, swapping jokes (something Horschel did at the BMW), and that camaraderie. Koepka perhaps with his comments shows that not all on the US team feel the same. If so they need to embrace that difference for this week and not push against it.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 08:26

    Steve Stricker should bang BK and BDC's heads together and tell them they're being paired together and if they don't like it they can withdraw and 2 people who want to play can be called up. It's mad that Koepka has said these things so close to the start of the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 08:25

    Looks like the American team spirit is already under strain!

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 08:25

    Is it too late to select another player remembering the new guy needs to be paired up probably they would have to consider moving 3 partners over the weekend. When it comes to the Singles even that gets complicated as the top and bottom of the order is where the wins are most valued. Basically only injuries stop the named team playing/ I hope it doesn't come to that

  • Comment posted by Rappers, today at 08:23

    I think the US golfers use this 'team thing' as an excuse - they don't like losing and worse, they are afraid of losing.

  • Comment posted by Diamond Flight, today at 08:17

    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by Roy Keane is a balloon, today at 08:17

    I like Keopka, smashing player & at least he is honest. Shame he got mixed up in all the rubbish with Bryson. If your not interested then don't play, there are others to consider. Regardless the US will have too much for Europe & that Balloon Harrington.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 08:52

      RJsportfan replied:
      One of those things that on paper the US should stuff the Europeans but we have seen many times before that doesn't always work that way. Also with Koepka he is more about the majors week in week out and lifting his game for other competitions isn't something he does very well so his fantastic ability might not be so counted on in the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by osprey2k5, today at 08:17

    If you don't like the set up and format then don't put yourself up for selection at the beginning of the season its not as if he didn't know how it works having played in it before its probably because his ego and Bryson's cant fit in the same room at the same time

  • Comment posted by anybrain, today at 08:16

    Anyone else think there are some mind games going on here? Is Mourino involved somewhere on the US Team?

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 08:12

    Having a "non-team player" in a team can only be divisive and negatively affect team morale. Koepka should with draw for his team mates benefit.
    The opposite can be said for a player such as Poulter who raises his game every Ryder Cup because he fully embraces the concept.
    Should be a great competition as usual.

  • Comment posted by Steve macauley, today at 08:10

    Golf was nothing before woods the ratings have plummeted since his demise the Ryder cup is all hype and watched only by snowflakes

    • Reply posted by Doods1875, today at 08:13

      Doods1875 replied:
      But you're interested enough in it to comment? 🤣🤣

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.