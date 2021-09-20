Last updated on .From the section Golf

43rd Ryder Cup Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being held this week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Here's all you need to know about the event...

What is it?

The Ryder Cup is a biennial matchplay contest between Europe and the United States of America.

It was first played in Massachusetts in 1927 between players from Great Britain and the US.

Although golfers from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Jersey played for Britain, Ireland was only formally added to the team name in 1973, with players from continental Europe allowed from 1979.

The US won 18 of the first 22 matches, with three defeats and one tied contest.

Since 1979, Europe have won 11 of the 20 matches played, with the US winning eight and one tie.

When and where?

The Whistling Straits course is on the shore of Lake Michigan about 150 miles north of Chicago.

The three-day contest takes place from Friday to Sunday and Wisconsin is six hours behind the UK.

The opening ceremony takes place from 22:00 BST on Thursday, 23 September, where the captains will introduce their 12 players and reveal the pairings for Friday's first session.

The teams

Both sides are made up of 12 players.

The US team comprises six players who qualified through a points ranking system and six players selected by captain Steve Stricker.

The European team comprises nine players who qualified through a points ranking system and three players selected by captain Padraig Harrington.

The format and match times

The contest takes place over five sessions across three days.

As hosts, the US get to pick the order of the sessions for the first two days. Captain Stricker has elected to play foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the opening sessions.

Day one: Four foursomes matches starting at 13:05 BST, with four fourball matches from 18:10.

Day two: Four foursomes starting at 13:05, with four fourball matches from 18:10.

Day three: 12 singles matches featuring all players from 17:04.

The pairings for the fourball matches on days one and two will be announced towards the end of the foursomes.

Day two's foursomes line-ups will be announced at the end of day one's play.

The 12 singles matches will be revealed at the end of day two.

The scoring

One point is awarded for each match won, with half a point for each tied match.

There are 28 matches across the three days so defending champions Europe need 14 points for a tie that would see them retain the Ryder Cup. For the US to regain the trophy they must score at least 14½ points.

Records and recent results

Europe's Sergio Garcia is the record points scorer for either side with 25½ from nine appearances. Billy Casper holds the US record with 23½ points from eight appearances in the 1960s and 70s.

American Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most appearances, with 12, while Lee Westwood will tie Nick Faldo's European record of 11 appearances at this Ryder Cup.

Europe have won nine of the previous 12 meetings, including last time at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018. This year's Ryder Cup was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC coverage

Digital: Live text coverage with in-play video clips (UK only), analysis and social media on the BBC Sport website and app from 12:00-00:00 on the opening two days and from 16:00 on the third day.

Radio: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds across the three days

Thursday, 23 September: BBC Radio 5 Live preview from 20:00

Friday, 24 September: BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00

Saturday, 25 September: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 13:00 and BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00

Sunday, 26 September: BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:20

TV: Daily highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, shown straight after each day's play concludes and repeated later

Day one: Saturday, 25 September 00:05-02:05 and 07:15-09:15

Day two: Sunday, 26 September 00:00-02:00 and 07:15-09:15