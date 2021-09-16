Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rahm will make his second Ryder Cup appearance for Europe in Wisconsin next week

World number one Jon Rahm has said he is improving after struggling with a stomach ailment earlier this week.

The Spaniard is due to make his second Ryder Cup appearance for Europe against the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from 24-26 September.

He is playing in the PGA Tour's season-opener in California but missed the pro-am on Wednesday after feeling ill during a practice round on Tuesday.

Rahm said he had felt "way worse" than after testing positive for Covid-19.

"I'm just a little run down from the season," added the 26-year-old US Open champion who has tested positive for the virus twice in the past three months.

"I was having a hard time focusing given the fact that I haven't had a solid meal since Tuesday morning.

"Maybe having a little bit too much good rich food Monday and Tuesday just did it for my stomach.

"I heard there's a stomach virus going on, but I feel OK.

"I've dealt with worse. A lot of people have played with worse. Tiger Woods won a US Open with a broken knee, so I'm OK."

Rahm is set to be part of a European team hoping to retain the Ryder Cup after a resounding 17½-10½ triumph in Paris in 2018.

He shot a level-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship, seven behind leader Chez Reavie.