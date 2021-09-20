Last updated on .From the section Golf

There were 7,000 fans gathered round the first tee at Le Golf National for the 2018 Ryder Cup

43rd Ryder Cup Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

Europe's Ryder Cup players would rather face "40,000 US fans and no Europeans" at Whistling Straits than have "no fans at all", says Padraig Harrington.

Covid travel restrictions mean there will be few Europeans in Wisconsin for the 43rd staging of the Ryder Cup.

Europe captain Harrington insists his players "want the noise, we want the excitement, we want the buzz".

"They will have to embrace it and deal with it. But they wouldn't want the alternative. Having no fans is no fun."

Spectators from both sides are renowned for their partisan support at home matches but fans still travel in their thousands to away matches.

European fans have been unable to travel to the US because of the tough restrictions put in place early last year. On Monday the US announced that travel restrictions would be eased from November - too late for next weekend's match.

"We expect a loud crowd," added Harrington. "We expect excitement, and the players should be well-prepared for it.

"It's not like they haven't seen it before. After all, it is only golf. It's pretty safe inside the ropes. I don't think they need to worry about too much."

Europe have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups and are the defending champions after winning 17½-10½ at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.