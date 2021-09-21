Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bryson DeChambeau's style and character seems to have polarised golf fans

43rd Ryder Cup Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Click here for full details

Bryson DeChambeau says being heckled by fans has not "been comfortable" but hopes his performances will get the home crowd behind him as the United States look to regain the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau has been taunted about his scientific approach and the rivalry with US team-mate Brooks Koepka.

"No matter what, we're all humans at the end of the day," said 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau.

"I've got a brass chest. I've taken a lot of heat. But I'm OK with it."

DeChambeau, 28, has become a target for some fans after bulking up to be able to hit the ball longer distances.

The ongoing rivalry with Koepka - which recently saw DeChambeau swear at a fan who yelled "Brooksie" at him - has also contributed to him attracting attention from the galleries.

"There are times where it's not comfortable, but there's also times where it fuels me," said DeChambeau.

"I think this week is going to be an amazing example of it.

"It's going to be fun to be able to have the crowd behind us, pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do and what we can do as a team, more importantly.

"It's about riling us all up and getting that Ryder Cup back here on US home soil."

With up to 40,000 home fans expected daily at Whistling Straits for this week's Ryder Cup, and little European support because of tough US travel rules, DeChambeau is set to receive plenty of support in Wisconsin.

Both DeChambeau and Koepka have downplayed their 'feud' this week, with DeChambeau saying they have had some "great conversations" over dinner.

The pair are part of the American squad at Whistling Straits which is aiming to regain the Ryder Cup after being thrashed in Paris three years ago.

On Monday, US captain Steve Stricker said it was unlikely the two players would be paired together in the foursomes or fourballs.

When asked about Koepka on Tuesday, DeChambeau said "there may be something fun coming up" but did not elaborate and it is unclear if he meant at the Ryder Cup or after the three-day event.